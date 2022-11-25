China is investing billions in Pakistan. Its workers there are under attack9 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 01:30 AM IST
Beijing’s Belt and Road investment strategy meets resistance in the developing world it seeks to influence
KARACHI (PAKISTAN) : In April, a Pakistani mother of two blew herself up outside the gate of Karachi University’s Chinese language and culture institute, incinerating a minibus and killing three Chinese teachers and a Pakistani driver.