China opposes sanctions and has a reputation for busting them

“China has always earnestly implemented the Security Council resolutions on North Korea and fulfilled its due international obligations," its Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. It said China had responded to the U.N. panel in a responsible manner and drew attention to the group’s references to the negative impact of sanctions on the livelihoods of North Koreans. The U.N. report quotes China’s government as saying the suspect vessels hadn’t called on its ports and it notes sanctions would continue to have negative humanitarian consequences.