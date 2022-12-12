China props up Belt-and-Road borrowers via unusual channel

The transactions also represent another potential liability for borrowers as rising interest rates, rocketing inflation, slowing growth and sinking currencies squeeze countries’ ability to repay their debts. The swaps are often rolled over, sometimes for years, and researchers estimate the average interest rate for using them has been around 6% of the value drawn. That is higher than what the Federal Reserve charges other central banks to swap their currencies for dollars as well as the rate on typical International Monetary Fund loans to poor countries.