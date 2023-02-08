Home / Politics / News /  China refused US call after downing of suspected spy balloon, Pentagon says
WASHINGTON : China’s defense minister rejected a request from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to speak immediately after the U.S. downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon, the Pentagon said, indicating how the episode has further inflamed the powers’ fraught relations.

