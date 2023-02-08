China refused US call after downing of suspected spy balloon, Pentagon says

The presence of the balloon—which traveled for eight days over Alaska, parts of Canada and much of the continental U. S.—prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week to postpone a trip to Beijing. That visit had been agreed to by President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to restart high-level contacts that had largely dwindled during the Covid-19 pandemic and were then further cut off by Beijing to show its anger after then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taiwan in August.