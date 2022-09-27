China reins in its Belt and Road Program, $1 trillion later9 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 06:02 PM IST
After loans have gone sour and projects have stalled, Beijing is revamping its troubled initiative
China has spent a trillion dollars to expand its influence across Asia, Africa and Latin America through its Belt and Road infrastructure program. Now, Beijing is working on an overhaul of the troubled initiative, according to people involved in policy-making.