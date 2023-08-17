China releases list of approved international destinations for group tour, excludes Canada1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 06:12 PM IST
China releases list of approved countries for group tours, excluding Canada due to alleged criticism of Chinese government.
China's foreign ministry on 10 August released a list of approved foreign destinations for group tour of Chinese nationals. The list holds importance as touring companies in the east Asian country work from this list when they promote and book foreign travel for Chinese nationals.