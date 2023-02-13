China Says US flew balloons through its airspace more than 10 times
Beijing says US sent the balloons through its airspace since the start of 2022
BEIJING : China alleged that the U.S. had flown high-altitude balloons through its airspace more than 10 times since the start of 2022, adding fuel to an escalating diplomatic standoff between the countries that has derailed efforts to reset relations.
