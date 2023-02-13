China Says US flew balloons through its airspace more than 10 times
Beijing says US sent the balloons through its airspace since the start of 2022
BEIJING :China alleged that the U.S. had flown high-altitude balloons through its airspace more than 10 times since the start of 2022, adding fuel to an escalating diplomatic standoff between the countries that has derailed efforts to reset relations.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a daily press briefing Monday that U.S. balloons regularly flew through other countries’ airspace without permission. It is the first time that China has made such an accusation since a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was spotted over the U.S. earlier this month and later shot down off the coast of South Carolina.
“The first thing the U.S. needs to do is change its ways and reflect on itself, and not to smear and incite confrontation," Mr. Wang told reporters.
Mr. Wang didn’t provide details on how China responded to the alleged U.S. balloon flights at the time beyond saying that China had dealt with the matter responsibly and professionally. He said the U.S. had acted illegally, without elaborating on whose laws the balloons may have flouted and in what way.
The Pentagon and State Department didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
China has repeatedly said that the U.S. overreacted by shooting down the Chinese balloon, which the Foreign Ministry has described as a civilian balloon for weather research that blew off course. U.S. officials reject this explanation and say they are confident the balloon was for surveillance purposes and that it flew over multiple sensitive sites in the U.S.
In recent days, the U.S. shot down three additional unidentified objects, including one in Alaska and one over Lake Huron, in addition to another over Canada’s Yukon territory.
Asked about these objects on Monday, Mr. Wang declined to say whether any of them were from China.
Elsewhere in the region, Japan said on Monday it was prepared to shoot down foreign balloons that appear over its territory after confirming it has tracked three high-altitude balloons in recent years.
In January last year, a Japanese reconnaissance plane monitored a balloon as it passed close to the southern island of Kyushu. Balloons were also spotted over northern Japan in 2020 and 2021, government officials said.
Japan didn’t identify where it thought the balloons had come from or their purpose.
A government spokesman on Monday declined to comment on specific cases but said Japan had the option of taking military action against balloons if necessary. Asked at a press conference if Tokyo might need U.S. F-22 aircraft to shoot down balloons because they can operate at high altitudes, the spokesman said Japan didn’t anticipate asking the U.S. for help.
Separately, China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed Monday that China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, would give a speech at the Munich Security Conference during a visit to Europe beginning on Tuesday. Mr. Wang will also visit Russia during the trip, the ministry said.
Beijing’s allegations appeared to mark a shift in strategy. When the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon’s existence emerged, shortly before a planned trip to Beijing by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, China expressed regret over the matter.
Even while expectations were low for Mr. Blinken’s visit, the trip nevertheless offered an opportunity to put a floor under ties and communicate directly with China at the highest levels about some of the most sensitive issues in the U.S.-China relationship, such as Taiwan.
Some Chinese officials said they were caught off guard by the balloon. It also was a surprise to many officials in the U.S., coming at a moment both countries seemed to be seeking better ties.
Even after the U.S. canceled Mr. Blinken’s trip, China for the most part didn’t go on the offensive with its public responses, instead signaling a desire to move on from the incident. The Foreign Ministry issued relatively brief statements on the matter last week.
The comments by the Foreign Ministry spokesman on Monday signaled a possible return to the more aggressive style of anti-U.S. language that had previously become a staple of Chinese diplomatic rhetoric under leader Xi Jinping.
“How many spy balloons has the U.S. released into the world? In its heart, the U.S. knows very well," Mr. Wang said. “It’s clear to the entire international community who is the world’s largest spying and surveillance empire."