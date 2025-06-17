China Suggests US Should Help Ease Tensions Between Israel, Iran

China suggested the US use its influence with Israel to stop the conflict with Iran from spilling over, a sign Beijing is becoming increasingly concerned about the stability of a region it relies on for energy supplies.

“China calls on all parties concerned, especially those that have a special influence over Israel, to shoulder their due responsibilities and take immediate measures to cool the tensions and prevent the conflict from expanding,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a regular press briefing in Beijing on Tuesday.

The comment amplified one that Foreign Minister Wang Yi made to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday. China’s worries about the conflict spreading are partly linked to energy supplies: around two-thirds of its crude imports come from the Middle East.

Wang, who has condemned Israel’s attack, also told Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar the same day that diplomatic means should be used to resolve the situation. He told both Israel and Iran that China was ready to help de-escalate the situation.

Iran and Israel continue to attack each other, prompting fears the war will spread to other countries. US President Donald Trump left the Group of Seven leaders meeting in Canada early to deal with the conflict but has played down the chances of a ceasefire.

The American president has also kept his options open. As well as urging Iran to accept a deal that restricts its nuclear activities in return for sanctions relief, he has maintained a vague stance on whether the US might intervene offensively.

For now, the US says its only helping Israel defend against Iran’s missile and drone salvos.

With assistance from Yongchang Chin.

