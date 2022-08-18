China, US trade climate barbs as ties fray6 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 05:25 PM IST
Once a rare bright spot, the fight against global warming is the latest source of tension between the world’s top greenhouse-gas emitters
SINGAPORE : Climate policy is fast becoming a new bone of contention between Washington and Beijing, after China retaliated for this month’s visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi by halting talks with the U.S. over how to combat global warming.