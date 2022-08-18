China, US trade climate barbs as ties fray

Beijing has said its emissions will peak before 2030 and hit net zero before 2060, and has published plans to achieve those goals across a range of sectors. The country has emerged as a leader in the transition to clean energy: China installed 31 gigawatts of solar-energy capacity in the first six months of 2022, more than double the amount a year earlier, according to state media, and is by a long stretch the top producer of silicon panels; hydroelectric power output, meanwhile, increased by a fifth in the first half, data from China’s Electricity Council show.