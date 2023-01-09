China’s Belt and Road plan is down, not out

Still, the dropoff in investment hasn’t been uniform. In the U.S.’s backyard, China’s average annual direct investment in Latin American countries actually quadrupled in the 2020-2021 period compared with the five-year period before, according to Natixis’s data. Much of that has been mergers and acquisitions of Latin American state assets such as utilities. Some governments in Latin America, which Natixis says took the worst overall economic hit from the pandemic of all BRI regions, might have decided that direct asset sales were a way to gain some fiscal space after the hit from Covid-19.