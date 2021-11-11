China’s biggest shopping event hit by global supply-chain strains

In Gaoyang County, an area southwest of Beijing where one-third of the towels used in China are produced, the price of cotton and other textiles has risen about 50% since September, according to a manager at Baoding Mengcuijiao Textile Co., a towel manufacturer and wholesaler. That has cut into towel makers’ profits, she said, adding that her company hasn’t raised its prices for fear of hurting sales despite strong orders for Singles Day.