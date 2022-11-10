China’s billionaires see huge losses as economy, markets sputter
Zero-Covid, plunging share values and a property slump erase hundreds of billions of dollars from coffers of the country’s tycoons
HONG KONG :China’s Billionaires See Huge Losses as Economy, Markets Sputter
BY DAN STRUMPF | UPDATED NOV 10, 2022 03:54 AM EST
China’s richest saw the biggest drop in their collective wealth in decades over the past year, as the country’s stock markets plunged and the economy slowed, in large part due to Beijing’s zero-tolerance policy toward Covid-19.
Both the Forbes and Hurun Rich List of China’s wealthiest people released this week showed a sharp drop in the fortunes of the country’s tycoons. Forbes on Thursday said China’s 100 richest saw their collective wealth decline by $573 billion since last year’s rankings, the biggest drop since the magazine began tracking the country’s wealthiest more than two decades ago.
Hurun, which released a similar ranking on Tuesday, said China’s ranks of billionaires had shrunk to 946, which was 239 fewer than a year ago.
A combination of factors contributed to the drop in fortunes among China’s business elite, the reports said. They included a painful slowdown in the country’s economy that was driven partly by its zero-Covid policies, as well as swooning mainland and Hong Kong stock markets, a downturn in the housing market and a government-led crackdown on the country’s once-booming tech sector.
China’s benchmark CSI 300 index has lost more than 20% over the past year, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index has fallen more than 35%.
Global forces also contributed to the decline in wealth, including the economic effects of Russia’s war against Ukraine and the slow global recovery from the impact of the pandemic, the reports said.
“The past year has been one of China’s most difficult in recent decades, and overall wealth destruction among the top 100 on our list has been large by any measure," said Russell Flannery, editor of Forbes’s list of China’s 100 richest.
For the second year in a row, China’s richest person was Zhong Shanshan, chairman of Nongfu Spring Co., China’s largest bottled-water supplier. His net worth fell 5% from a year ago to $62.3 billion, according to Forbes. The magazine said the water magnate fared better than others on the list because of his investment in a supplier of Covid tests.
Zhang Yiming, the founder of TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd., was China’s second richest, with a $49.5 billion fortune that shrank by $9.9 billion from last year, Forbes said. No. 3 was Robin Zeng, chairman of battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., whose $28.9 billion fortune plunged by 43%, the magazine said.
Other well-known tycoons suffered similar losses. Pony Ma, CEO of internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd., saw his net worth fall by more than half to $23.4 billion, according to Forbes. The company has struggled with slower advertising revenue and a downturn in its videogame business due to tighter government regulations.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. founder Jack Ma’s fortune fell by almost half to $20.6 billion, Forbes said. Mr. Ma has recently been the target of government action that appeared designed to reduce his influence and the power of his companies.
Forbes said only two of the tycoons it tracked saw their wealth rise—and both are in the solar-equipment industry. They were Jin Baofang, founder of JA Solar Technology Co., and Gao Jifan, CEO of Trina Solar Co.
The executives either declined to comment or didn’t respond to a request for comment.