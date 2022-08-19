China’s calibrated exercises around Taiwan seek to find new equilibrium

Those who argue that Beijing isn’t seeking to actually push the standoff toward the brink of armed conflict point to how the PLA decided to carry out its maneuvers: It has shot missiles over Taiwan—but so high in the atmosphere that it didn’t constitute a real threat. Its planes have repeatedly crossed the halfway mark of the Taiwan Strait—but only for short bursts of time, dipping in and immediately back out, most often at the northeast and southwest ends rather than around the center of the island, according to maps released by Taiwan’s defense ministry.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}