China’s coal addiction runs deeper than economics

Nonetheless, because Chinese energy demand has grown so rapidly—and the nation hasn’t been able to replace coal rapidly with natural gas as the U.S. has—coal use and overall emissions have continued to mushroom. There are other reasons why coal has proven so hard for China to get rid of: mining is a big employer; coal power plants are heavily indebted and need to run down debts; the grid has long dragged its feet on integrating renewables; and nuclear power sites are limited to an extent by the availability of water and concerns about seismic activity. But China is also squeezed between fast energy demand growth, vulnerable overseas supply lines for natural gas and domestic shale gas reserves that are mostly in already water-scarce regions or in major agricultural areas like Sichuan. The nation’s reluctance to commit to phasing out coal before the 2040s should be understood in this context.