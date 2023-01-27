China’s global mega-projects are falling apart13 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 12:40 AM IST
Many of China’s Belt and Road infrastructure projects are plagued with construction flaws, including a giant hydropower plant in Ecuador, adding more costs to a program criticized for leading countries deeper into debt
SAN LUIS (ECUADOR) : Built near a spewing volcano, it was the biggest infrastructure project ever in this country, a concrete colossus bankrolled by Chinese cash and so important to Beijing that China’s leader, Xi Jinping, spoke at the 2016 inauguration.
