China's leaders plot pivot back toward boosting economy 15 Dec 2022, 07:40 PM IST
Senior officials are setting a robust GDP growth target of more than 5% for next year as they loosen Covid rules and de-emphasize ideology
SINGAPORE : The Chinese government is shifting back to growth mode, as a rapid deterioration in economic conditions prompts alarmed officials to turn more of their focus to development after years of criticizing cadres who gave priority to growth at the expense of social stability and fiscal prudence.