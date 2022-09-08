China’s lending strategy in emerging markets risks prolonging borrowers’ pain
Financial stress is testing Chinese lenders’ approach, which has included rescheduled payments and more credit for troubled borrowers
SINGAPORE :Burdened with a growing pile of souring loans to the developing world the past few years, Chinese lenders have been rescheduling payments and offering more credit to borrowers in financial straits.
Those strategies—reminiscent of “extend and pretend" practices of banks unwilling to recognize bad debts—failed in Sri Lanka, whose government collapsed recently under the weight of unpayable loans.
Now, China’s tactics face further tests, as other developing countries flirt with financial instability amid higher inflation and rising interest rates.
By propping up flailing borrowers without requiring them to significantly reform their economies, China’s lenders risk prolonging countries’ debt agony rather than fixing it, researchers say. History shows—whether in Latin America, Africa or Europe—that debt crises are usually resolved when creditors write down the value of debt they are owed and borrowers undertake policy overhauls to put their finances on a stable footing.
Chinese lenders also often refuse to publicly reveal terms of the forbearance they are offering. That is making it harder to know whether China’s restructurings are likely to work, researchers say.
With China, “you get the bailout without any of the policy reforms that would be necessary to get the economy back on a sustainable track," said Brad Parks, executive director of AidData, a research lab at William & Mary University in Williamsburg, Va., that tracks development finance.
China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs declined to comment. The Ministry of Commerce didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Supporters of China’s playbook of repeatedly renegotiating or extending debt, including some recipients of the loans, say it contrasts favorably with bondholders and other private creditors whose unyielding approach toward developing-world problems has sometimes made it harder to solve debt crises.
China’s approach may have helped forestall balance of payments crises or outright defaults that could have destabilized the world economy, as countries have been pummeled by the pandemic, high inflation and war in Ukraine.
There are also some signs that China is beginning to embrace a more collegial approach to countries in financial distress, after years of going it alone. Beijing has signed up to a Group of 20 advanced and developing economies’ initiative known as the common framework, aimed at easing poor countries’ debt burdens. In Chad, Zambia and Ethiopia, it has agreed to work with other creditors on debt relief.
But analysts say it isn’t clear how successful such efforts will be, as China still has some way to go to build trust with other creditors.
“To the extent there needs to be restructuring, China’s presence generally makes it more difficult because they don’t play that well within the multilateral system," said Roland Rajah, lead economist at the Lowy Institute, a Sydney think tank.
Debate over China’s role in emerging-market debt has intensified as growth slows. Some economists worry that Chinese lenders are repeating mistakes made by Western lenders in the 1980s, when serial debt restructurings were common, saddling countries with unmanageable debt loads and delaying reckonings.
Emerging markets are burning through foreign-exchange reserves at the fastest pace since 2008 as they struggle with high food and energy prices. The International Monetary Fund and World Bank have warned that dozens of countries are at risk of falling behind on debt payments and are in need of debt relief.
While much of the developing world’s debt is owed to bondholders and other private creditors, China has become the world’s largest official creditor, surpassing the World Bank and the IMF, and even all rich-world governments combined, according to the World Bank.
Pinpointing how much countries owe to China is hard. World Bank researchers say some Chinese loans don’t show up in official debt surveillance, often because loans aren’t made to governments directly, but to state-owned or private companies whose debts are ultimately guaranteed by the government.
Sometimes, terms of Chinese loans prohibit recipients from even disclosing they exist, according to researchers who examine loan contracts.
Estimates by AidData show that between 2000 and 2017, Chinese state institutions, policy banks and state-owned lenders agreed to lend around $800 billion to low- and middle-income countries. AidData relied on sources including annual reports of Chinese lenders and parliamentary proceedings in host countries. Its estimates cover loan commitments and don’t track disbursements or repayments, so aren’t the same as countries’ reported debt stocks.
Based on AidData’s estimates, Chinese loans to Russia add up to $117 billion, while Venezuela has agreed to borrow $91 billion. Argentina, Brazil and Indonesia are other big borrowers.
AidData estimates that more than 44 countries have agreed to loans from Chinese lenders equivalent to more than 10% of their annual GDP. The Republic of Congo has agreed to borrow a sum equivalent to 53% of its 2017 GDP. Laos’ borrowings are equivalent to 65% of its GDP.
Much of the debt-bankrolled infrastructure, from ports in Sri Lanka and Kenya to high-speed rail in Laos to highways in Montenegro, is part of Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative.
But many of the projects never got off the ground or didn’t turn a profit. Many of the countries, some of which have histories of debt crises or corruption, have absorbed big hits to their economies from the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, including lost tourism and investment.
As payment problems spread, Chinese lenders often rolled over old loans or dished out new ones, according to AidData and World Bank research.
Pakistan received around $22 billion in loans from Chinese banks and the People’s Bank of China between 2018 and 2021. The loans were earmarked for padding out foreign-exchange reserves or repaying old debts, according to AidData.
Sri Lanka over the same period borrowed $3.8 billion, AidData figures show.
Laos received a $382 million rescue loan in 2020 and a $600 million cash injection into a state-owned hydropower company which gave a Chinese electricity company a majority stake.
A paper published by the World Bank in February documented 71 developing-country debt restructurings by Chinese lenders between 2008 and 2021, many of which they said seemed to have been missed by credit-ratings firms that flag borrowing developments to investors.
The majority of the restructurings didn’t reduce the sum owed, but instead lengthened the payment timetable or extended grace periods to ease payment difficulties. Some 33 were part of a G-20 program to grant debt-payment holidays to developing countries during 2020 and 2021.
Venezuela, the Seychelles and Zimbabwe have each restructured their Chinese debts five or more times in the past 20 years, according to authors Sebastian Horn, Carmen Reinhart and Christoph Trebesch, who have written extensively about international debt.
Other countries that have rescheduled Chinese debt include the Maldives, Ethiopia, Mozambique and Kazakhstan, with some terms kept private.
Some of those countries are still struggling. The IMF said in June that the Maldives remains at high risk of debt distress, citing dwindling foreign exchange reserves and potential difficulties raising finance at current high interest rates. Ethiopia, racked by civil war, has requested debt relief through the G-20’s common framework.
Pakistan’s government in late August said it had agreed to a financing package with creditors including China that clears the way for more IMF loans, while requiring Pakistan to raise taxes, cut spending and implement economic reforms. As part of the deal, Chinese lenders agreed to roll over existing loans worth $10 billion.
Sri Lanka on Sept. 1 reached a preliminary agreement for a roughly $2.9 billion financial rescue package with the IMF, provided Sri Lanka takes steps to improve its finances and make progress in negotiations with creditors including China.