China’s lockdowns prompt a rethinking of life plans among the young

It wasn’t any one thing, but a combination of factors that led to her decision. First came authorities’ decision to lock down the whole city—after officials signaled no such move would be necessary. Then came the difficulty in securing online grocery delivery and the forced entry by officials into apartments whose residents had been taken to quarantine centers. Perhaps the last straw for Ms. Shen, who has two dogs, was video footage of a Corgi being beaten to death by a community worker after the owner was taken to quarantine.

