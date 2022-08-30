China’s property market has slid into severe depression, real-estate giant says3 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 06:53 PM IST
Country Garden, which for years ranked as China’s top real-estate developer, reports 96% drop in first-half profit
One of China’s largest developers said the country’s property market has tumbled into a severe depression, using some of the strongest language yet to describe the yearlong downturn and the financial pain it has caused.