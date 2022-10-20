China’s surveillance state pushes deeper into citizens’ lives

Public opinion will likely start to rebound whenever China eases Covid controls, especially if the economy strengthens as a result. Economists expect output to grow around 3% this year, missing the government’s 5.5% target. Some are reconsidering when China’s economy will surpass the U.S. as the world’s largest, or if it ever will. The government has given little information about how its Covid policy might evolve going forward.

