China’s war games showcase new tools to intimidate Taiwan
- Four days of maneuvers off the self-ruled island’s coast displayed the Chinese military’s growing capabilities
China wrapped up four days of live-fire and combat exercises that showcased its growing offensive capabilities against Taiwan and updated Beijing’s tool kit for intimidating the island democracy.
On Sunday, the People’s Liberation Army said it conducted joint training in waters and airspace near the island to test the PLA’s capacity for striking ground targets and engaging in long-range aerial combat. China Central Television aired footage of the drills in its evening newscast, showing jet fighters and strategic bombers, the latter armed with air-to-surface missiles, carrying out what the state broadcaster described as simulated attacks.
The drills, announced in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Tuesday visit to Taiwan, marked China’s most dramatic show of force in decades near the self-governed island that Beijing claims as its territory. The maneuvers also offered clues to how a Chinese assault on Taiwan could unfold, demonstrating the PLA’s ability to impose an aerial and maritime blockade on the island ahead of amphibious landings.
“China now clearly has the confidence and the capability to conduct exercises close to Taiwan itself, from all directions," said M. Taylor Fravel, a professor and director of the security studies program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
“The exercises demonstrate that China may now be able to carry out some kinds of operations that it may have been unable to do in the past, such as carrying out an actual blockade of Taiwan’s ports, perhaps closing the Taiwan Strait," Mr. Fravel said, adding that Beijing will likely continue to conduct similar drills to pressure Taipei in future.
Beijing’s response to the visit by Mrs. Pelosi (D. Calif.), which paired military maneuvers with a diplomatic gambit to suspend some cooperation with Washington, could also deter some countries from closer engagement with Taipei.
While China can do little to dissuade the U.S. and Japan from supporting Taiwan, other governments in Asia and Europe might become more cautious, said Bilahari Kausikan, a former top Singaporean diplomat. He noted that South Korea’s president, for instance, declined to meet Mrs. Pelosi while she passed through Seoul after her Taipei stop.
Whether Mrs. Pelosi’s visit results in a net gain for Taiwan after the dust settles remained an open question, Mr. Kausikan said.
The PLA’s Eastern Theater Command, which oversees forces close to Taiwan, hasn’t officially announced an end to the four days of exercises. On Sunday, Taiwan said it was gradually lifting restrictions on flights through its airspace as the time period China set for live-fire drills in six declared zones had lapsed. Taiwanese authorities would continue to redirect shipping and aircraft away from a seventh zone off the island’s east coast—one that China hasn’t acknowledged—until Monday morning, the transport ministry said.
On Saturday, Beijing disclosed that its military is conducting new maneuvers over the coming month in waters off China’s northeastern coast near the Korean Peninsula, extending a series of PLA drills in that area.
Since starting the exercises near Taiwan on Thursday, the Eastern Theater Command has encircled the island with rocket and ballistic-missile fire and sent warships and aircraft within range of Taiwan’s military bases and major commercial ports—maneuvers that Chinese military officials say demonstrated the PLA’s ability to seal off the island. China’s two operable aircraft carriers also teamed up for drills for the first time.
The PLA flew drones over the Taiwanese-controlled islands of Kinmen and Matsu, which sit just off mainland China. Taiwanese troops fired flares toward the drones, a symbolic gesture that posed little threat, though the maneuvers prompted some debate among Taiwanese over whether their military should have responded more forcefully, such as by shooting the drones down or disabling them through electronic means.
It couldn’t be determined whether Chinese forces conducted live firing on all four days of the exercises. PLA and state-media footage from drills conducted Friday through Sunday didn’t feature live firing.
PLA officials say the exercises demonstrated China’s improved ability to deter the U.S. from intervening militarily in Taiwan’s defense. Maj. Gen. Meng Xiangqing, a professor at the PLA National Defense University, told state television that the American aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan retreated several hundred kilometers after Beijing announced it would fire missiles into waters east of Taiwan.
Gen. Meng also cited the circuitous flight path that Mrs. Pelosi’s aircraft traced to Taipei as a sign of how the PLA has established an effective deterrence around Taiwan. While flying to Taiwan from Malaysia on Tuesday, Mrs. Pelosi’s plane gave a wide berth to the South China Sea—where Beijing has established a significant military presence—by circling east of the Philippines.
A spokesman for the U.S. Pacific Command declined to comment on Gen. Meng’s claims. White House officials have said that U.S. forces will continue operating in the Western Pacific as they have before, and that the USS Ronald Reagan was ordered to remain in the general area near Taiwan “to monitor the situation."
During the course of the drills, Chinese state media also published imagery that seemed to show the PLA operating within visual range of Taiwan’s coastline and its military forces. The official Xinhua News Agency, for instance, released photos and footage—taken aboard Chinese naval vessels—of what appeared to be Taiwanese warships and Taiwan’s eastern coast.
The Chinese imagery met with mockery from some Taiwanese analysts and social-media users, who alleged that the photos were doctored. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry countered by releasing a photo that appeared to show a Taiwanese frigate tracking a nearby PLA warship, with a caption saying “Absolutely real! No need to photoshop!"
As the PLA drills unfolded, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and other officials assured residents that the island’s military is capable of repelling any Chinese threat, while accusing Beijing of damaging regional peace and stability.
The Taiwanese Defense Ministry also issued statements implying that Chinese claims shouldn’t be taken at face value. For instance, the ministry insisted that the Chinese ballistic missiles launched Thursday into waters east of Taiwan flew so high over the island that they surpassed what Taipei defines as its airspace.
“China has been blustering and threatening ever since news of Pelosi’s intention to visit Taiwan some time ago, but all the bluster and threats failed to deter her from visiting," said Mr. Kausikan, the former Singaporean diplomat. “So to save face—internally as well as externally—Beijing had to respond in a dramatic way and did so."
Nonetheless, China avoided stronger gestures to protest Mrs. Pelosi’s visit, such as by commencing combat drills while she was still in Taiwan, or recalling its ambassador to Washington. Some users on Chinese social media voiced disappointment in what they saw as a tepid response, though many others expressed excitement at seeing footage from the PLA drills as it emerged on military and state-media accounts.
“U.S.-China relations are always going to be complicated," Mr. Kausikan said. Even so, “neither side is looking for trouble and Beijing’s interest is to have a stable external environment in the run-up to the 20th party congress," he said, referring to the twice-a-decade conclave later this year where Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to claim a third term as Communist Party chief.
