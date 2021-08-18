China’s Xi eyes return to Communist Party roots amid private-sector crackdown

How wealth is distributed has always preoccupied the Party, though its views have morphed over the years. Mao Zedong once branded capitalists as enemies of the Chinese people. In the 1980s, Deng Xiaoping said it was OK to “let some people get rich first" as China embraced market reforms, though he also highlighted the need for wealth to be spread across society eventually.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}