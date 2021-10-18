China’s Xi flexes power with plan to rewrite Communist Party history

The resolution’s passage, which observers say is a formality, would signify Mr. Xi’s strong hold over the party even as China struggles to shore up an economy buffeted by power shortfalls, supply-chain disruptions and Beijing’s crackdown on the technology, private education and real-estate sectors. China reported on Monday slower-than-expected growth in the third quarter, when its gross domestic product grew by 4.9% from a year earlier, compared with a 7.9% on-year expansion in the preceding three months.