China’s Xi Jinping stakes out ambitions, with himself at the center6 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2022, 05:57 PM IST
Leader opens twice-a-decade congress in Beijing with defense of his 10 years in power, calls for future of ‘common prosperity’
Leader opens twice-a-decade congress in Beijing with defense of his 10 years in power, calls for future of ‘common prosperity’
HONG KONG : Chinese leader Xi Jinping cast himself as the decisive helmsman his country needs in surmounting great adversity, pledging to build a more secure, powerful and egalitarian nation as he signaled plans to extend his decadelong rule.