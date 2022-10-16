China’s Xi Jinping stakes out ambitions, with himself at the center

In the Sunday speech, Mr. Xi declared that the party had scored “historic victories" under his watch, citing the party’s centennial last year, its stewardship over a “new era" in Chinese socialism, and his campaign to eradicate rural poverty. He also reiterated long-term goals that he first laid out five years ago: ensuring that China achieves a degree of “socialist modernization" by 2035 and becomes a “modern socialist power" by the middle of the 21st century.