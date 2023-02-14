Chinese balloon and mystery objects raise question of who controls ‘near space’
Nations govern airspace up to 60,000 feet, but above that no international agreement exists
The U.S. says the suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down Feb. 4 violated sovereign U.S. airspace. But when it crossed the U.S. at altitudes as high as 65,000 feet, the balloon floated into the murky zone aloft where no international consensus exists about which, if any, nation wields control.
U.S. allegations that China has operated a fleet of suspected spy balloons over 40 countries have renewed a debate over the governance of airspace above the altitudes traversed by commercial aircraft. And the balloon and other objects of unknown or undisclosed nature and purpose shot down from lower heights have focused attention on a nation’s right to eliminate perceived threats at any height.
Legal experts have long been concerned about the safety threats posed by the growing number of aircraft and other airborne objects at high altitudes.
Countries with advanced space programs, including the U.S. and China, have blocked efforts to extend nations’ sovereignty to the edge of space, according to meeting minutes of the United Nations body examining the issue. They have opted for the freedom to operate their own craft without restriction.
The issue is back on the agenda for next month’s meeting of the U.N. Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, which is helping create regulatory frameworks.
Beijing and Washington have sought to reduce tensions in recent months, with an aim of setting relations between the two nuclear-armed superpowers on a more even keel. However, China on Monday alleged the U.S. had flown balloons over its airspace, a charge denied by Washington.
In the U.S., the Federal Aviation Administration monitors and controls airspace up to 60,000 feet for commercial and military traffic, a level recognized under international agreement and employed by other countries. The three objects downed over the weekend over the U.S. and Canada all fell within that airspace, which also extends to each nation’s internationally recognized maritime boundary 12 miles offshore.
“That’s clearly part of U.S. sovereignty," said Steven Freeland, an emeritus professor of international law at Western Sydney University and Bond University in Australia.
International treaties hold that nations have no sovereignty in the reaches of outer space where satellites orbit, typically understood to begin about 330,000 feet. While a handful of countries have laid claim to the heights between 60,000 feet and that boundary, an expanse often cited as “near space," those claims aren’t recognized by international law.
Regulation of the region is “a matter of licensing and a matter of safety," Stephan Hobe, director of the Institute of Air Law, Space Law and Cyber Law at the University of Cologne, said at a 2020 seminar in Montreal.
The U.N. and other international bodies such as the European Union have examined a variety of proposed legal and governance structures for this high airspace, driven by the rising number of space launches passing through as well as new-technology balloons and drones.
“More and more countries are now looking at high altitude," said Prof. Freeland, who has helped write space legislation for countries including New Zealand and Australia.
In 2017, New Zealand became the first country to include oversight of such high altitudes in its space law, requiring users to secure licenses to operate above its territory. New Zealand didn’t define high altitude. A few other countries have followed suit, including the United Arab Emirates, which set a limit of roughly 262,000 feet for its oversight of high altitudes. But in those cases, other countries haven’t accepted the UAE’s claim.
“States can say whatever they want," said Prof. Freeland. “But it doesn’t mean it’s the law."