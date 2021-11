Chinese city halts frozen food trade after Covid-19 cases

Chinese port city Dalian has ordered all businesses handling imported chilled and frozen foods to suspend operations after an outbreak of COVID-19 that began last week

1 min read . 07:01 PM IST

Reuters

China says frozen foods pose a risk of spreading Covid-19 and authorities reject goods from overseas if the virus is detected on packaging, even though the WHO says neither food nor packaging is a known transmission route