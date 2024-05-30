Chinese invasion remark row: Congress distances from Mani Shankar Aiyar's statement, BJP calls it ‘insult to soldiers’
BJP criticises Congress over Mani Shankar Aiyar's remark on 1962 war, calls it an attack on India's integrity and insult to soldiers. Congress distances itself from Aiyar's remarks, says he spoke in personal capacity.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday criticised the Congress over its party leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's remark on the 1962 India-China war, calling it an “attack on the integrity of India" and an “insult to every soldier who sacrificed their life for the tricolour".