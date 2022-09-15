Chinese investment flows to Silicon Valley venture funds6 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 05:31 PM IST
New report shows 2022 on pace to be one of the strongest years for investment despite tensions between the two countries
Chinese investment in U.S. venture-capital funds is flowing, demonstrating that economic ties between Silicon Valley and China remain deep despite political and national security risks, according to investors, government officials and a new report.