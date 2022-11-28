Chinese protests spread over government’s covid restrictions

Many Beijing residents who participated said they were undeterred by the risks and determined to force change to the tight grip over society and daily life that China’s government has wrought since Mr. Xi took power. One 27-year-old protester who carried a bouquet of flowers in honor of those who died in the Urumqi fire said he was scared but hoped to bring about changes in China, “even just a little bit."

