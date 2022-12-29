Chinese ‘revenge travel’ will lift tourism in 2023

It will, however, take some time before Chinese tourists—the largest source of tourism revenue for the world before the pandemic—fully return. For one, the current outbreak in China after reopening has led other countries to introduce restrictions on Chinese visitors. That includes some of the most popular destinations such as Japan and South Korea. Visitors to the U.S. from China will also need to have a negative Covid test from early January. Such measures may limit the initial influx of Chinese visitors. But given that all those countries have opted to live with Covid-19 anyway, such restrictions will likely go away eventually, especially after the current Covid-19 wave in China ebbs.