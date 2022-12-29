Chinese ‘revenge travel’ will lift tourism in 2023
Get ready for the return of the shoppers from the world’s second-largest economy
After nearly three years, China is finally going to reopen its borders. That also means the return of Chinese tourists, who will provide a boost to businesses—especially in neighboring countries—that used to rely on them.
Visitors to China will no longer need to undergo quarantine or do Covid-19 tests on arrival beginning in early January 2023, ending some of the country’s remaining major restrictions after an abrupt U-turn on its pandemic policies in December. That will allow businessmen and tourists to return to China, which has been largely closed to the outside world since 2020. It will also make it easier for previously globe-trotting Chinese to finally venture out.
It will, however, take some time before Chinese tourists—the largest source of tourism revenue for the world before the pandemic—fully return. For one, the current outbreak in China after reopening has led other countries to introduce restrictions on Chinese visitors. That includes some of the most popular destinations such as Japan and South Korea. Visitors to the U.S. from China will also need to have a negative Covid test from early January. Such measures may limit the initial influx of Chinese visitors. But given that all those countries have opted to live with Covid-19 anyway, such restrictions will likely go away eventually, especially after the current Covid-19 wave in China ebbs.
The reopening of the border is clearly good news for Chinese airlines and travel agencies. Shares of China’s online travel company Trip.com have surged 55% since the end of October. Air China has gained 24% over the same period.
But the benefits will spread much more widely, especially in some neighboring countries. Chinese visitors, for example, accounted for around a third of total arrivals in Japan and South Korea before the pandemic. They also made up about a quarter of visitors to Thailand in 2019.
Shares of Korea’s Hotel Shilla, which operates duty-free shops and hotels, have gained 28% in the past two months. Duty-free shops in the country—a popular place for Chinese visitors to buy things like cosmetics—suffered in the past two years. Sales at duty-free shops in South Korea in the first 10 months of this year were down around a quarter from the same period in 2019. Shares of cosmetics companies such as Korea’s Amorepacific and Japan’s Shiseido have also risen lately.
It has been a horrible couple of years for businesses reliant on Chinese tourists. They finally have something to celebrate, although continuing stress in China’s economy means that tourism spending—at least at the middle and lower ends—might lag behind prepandemic trends for some time.