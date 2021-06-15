Day after the coup led by his uncle and LJP leader Pashupati Kumar Paras, Chirag Paswan has been removed as the national president for the Lok Janshakti Party on Tuesday.

Former MP and LJP leader Surajbhan Singh has been appointed as the National Working President of the party until a new president is elected. The party has also given him the charge to conduct elections for the appointment of the party's national president.

Paswan was the leader of the LJP parliamentary party and Parliamentary Board chairman besides the national president.

Meanwhile, supporters of Paswan smeared black ink on the posters of 5 LJP MPs including Pashupati Kumar Paras, outside the party's office in Patna, Bihar.

View Full Image Supporters of Paswan smear black ink on the posters of 5 LJP MPs. (ANI)

In his first reaction after his uncle ousted him as the leader of the party in Lok Sabha, Paswan today likened the organisation to a mother who should not be "betrayed".

In a tweet, he said he made efforts to keep the party founded by his father Ram Vilas Paswan and his family together but failed.

People are supreme in a democracy, Paswan said and thanked those who have kept faith in the party.

पापा की बनाई इस पार्टी और अपने परिवार को साथ रखने के लिए किए मैंने प्रयास किया लेकिन असफल रहा।पार्टी माँ के समान है और माँ के साथ धोखा नहीं करना चाहिए।लोकतंत्र में जनता सर्वोपरि है। पार्टी में आस्था रखने वाले लोगों का मैं धन्यवाद देता हूँ। एक पुराना पत्र साझा करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/pFwojQVzuo — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) June 15, 2021

Paswan also shared a letter he had written to Paras, the youngest brother of his father, in March in which he had highlighted his uncle's unhappiness over a number of issues, including his elevation as the party president.

Earlier on Monday, Pashupati Kumar Paras was notified as the new parliamentary leader of the party in Lok Sabha.

Yesterday, five of the six LJP Lok Sabha MPs revolted - Chirag Paswan is the sixth - and chose his uncle as their new leader.

Paras had said that the step has been taken to save the party.

"There are six MPs in our party. It was the desire of five MPs to save our party. So, I have not broken the party. I have saved it. Chirag Paswan is my nephew as well as the party's national president. I have no objection against him," Paras had said.

Paras is currently representing the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar.

Regarding the rumours that LJP will be joining the Janta Dal (United) in Bihar, the Hajipur MP had said, "Existence of LJP will continue, we are not joining JDU. We will fulfill the ambition of Late Ramvilas Paswan."

However, he stated that LJP will continue to be a part of the National Democratic Alliance.

