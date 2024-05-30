Those who enjoy mutton parties won't...: Chirag Paswan slams Rahul Gandhi on INDIA's promise to scrap Agniveer scheme
Chirag Paswan criticised Rahul Gandhi for mocking the Army recruitment policy 'Agniveer scheme' of the INDIA bloc. He stated that leaders who focus on 'mutton parties' instead of people's issues will not understand such schemes.
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for claiming that the Army recruitment policy ‘Agniveer scheme’ will be scrapped if the INDIA bloc is voted to power. Taking a jibe at Gandhi, the LJD chief on Wednesday said, “People who only care about mutton parties will not understand such schemes."