Chirag Paswan criticised Rahul Gandhi for mocking the Army recruitment policy 'Agniveer scheme' of the INDIA bloc. He stated that leaders who focus on 'mutton parties' instead of people's issues will not understand such schemes.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for claiming that the Army recruitment policy 'Agniveer scheme' will be scrapped if the INDIA bloc is voted to power. Taking a jibe at Gandhi, the LJD chief on Wednesday said, "People who only care about mutton parties will not understand such schemes."

INDIA bloc leader's "mutton party" remark came after Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav shared a lunch video with Rahul Gandhi. The two leaders can be seen savouring mutton dishes.

Instead of discussing issues related to the people of Bihar, those leaders who only care about mutton parties and not about the issues of the people of Bihar will not understand schemes like Agniveer, Chirag Paswan told ANI, adding that INDIA bloc leaders will be “throwing mutton parties for one another after June 4".

"These people (INDIA bloc) will not understand such schemes (Agniveer). People who only care about mutton parties, who come to Bihar and instead of discussing on Biharis, focus on who will treat whom with mutton, will not understand such schemes that has been brought about to strengthen our youth. After June 4, all these people will be throwing mutton parties for one another," Paswan said speaking to ANI while responding to Rahul Gandhi's remark on scrapping the Agniveer scheme.

Chirag Paswan on Tejashwi Yadav's prediction for Lok Sabha elections 2024 Commenting on Tejshwi Yadav's prediction for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Chirag Paswan mentioned how miserably his predictions for 2014 elections and the 2019 elections failed. Calling INDIA bloc's claim about Lok Sabha elections 2024 as “bogus", Paswan said “ All parties of the INDI alliance are coming forward and making these bogus claims and predictions on the 2024 elections. Just like their leader is not decided, their predictions are also not constant."

"NDA is going to have a bigger victory in 2024 than in the 2019, we will win all 40 seats in Bihar and cross more than 400 seats countrywide. Not only are we going to form the government on June 4, we will be doing so with majority setting our goal," he stressed.

Congress lacks capability to understand PM Modi's purpose, says Paswan Chirag Paswan also reacted to Rahul Gandhi's remark that PM Modi was sent by his “parmatma" (God) to help industrialists like Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani. Responding to the comment, Paswan said that the Congres lacks the capability to understand Prime Minister Narendra Modi's way of woking.

"Those who wish for the destruction of Shakti, those who think 'Sanatan' to be a disease and aim to destroy it and do politics of appeasement, will not understand with what thought and purpose the Prime Minister is working," he said.

