BJP President JP Nadda on Saturday wrote a letter to Bihar's regional party LJP's leader Chirag Paswan on Saturday. Paswan who is the son of late BJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan has received a letter of invitation from Nadda for an NDA meeting in Delhi on 18 July. Besides, Paswan, the BJP has also invited Hindustani Awam Morcha President Jitan Ram Majhi for NDA meeting on 18th July in Delhi.

The letter stated that Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is an important part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP. The letter added, " Your party Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas Paswan) is an important partner of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). As an important partner of the NDA, you are also a major ally in the journey of service, good governance, and poor welfare by the NDA government under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. In the last 9 years, the NDA government under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given a new height to the multi-dimensional development of the country....As a result, under the leadership of Prime Minister, India of Amritkal is taking forward the journey of the development of the country with the new dreams of Vision-2047 with public participation and public trust. NDA meeting has been decided to be held on Tuesday, 18 July 2023, at 5 pm at Hotel Ashok in New Delhi in the presence of the Honorable Prime Minister. You are cordially invited to this meeting. Your role as an important partner of NDA and your cooperation not only strengthens the alliance but also strengthens the country's development journey. Your presence is requested in the meeting of NDA partners".

Paswan has received a letter at a time when BJP ties with Bihar's other two regional parties--Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have turned bitter. This week, BJP leader Vijay Singh died in Patna following a police lathi charge during the party’s march towards the assembly.

At that time Nadda claimed in a tweet that the lathi charge on BJP workers in Patna is the result of the failure and indignation of the state government.

Besides, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan wondered if Bihar is currently under an “undeclared emergency".

He tweeted: “In the arrogance of power, the chief minister's police took the life of an unarmed BJP worker fighting for the rights and rights of Biharis... if this is not an undeclared emergency in Bihar then what else is?"

Paswan last week dropped hints of joining the BJP-led NDA for which he had campaigned in the recent by-polls in Bihar.

Meanwhile, RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav lambasted BJP for blaming his government for the death of a party leader. Yadav also bristled upon learning that the BJP's central leadership has constituted a four-member fact-finding team to look into the death of Vijay Singh, the Jehanabad district general secretary.