Christmas chaos: Shipping delays mean Santa might be late this year

There is almost no part of the transportation system that isn’t experiencing problems. With port delays so great, Mr. Müller-Blech recently decided to ship six of his containers by train from southern China via the trans-Siberian express and into Germany. The route adds an extra €500 onto the cost of each container’s voyage but is a week faster than the trip by sea. Then German rail workers went on strike in late summer, the cargo handlers left the containers sitting in a Chinese train station for two weeks, concerned they would have nowhere to go once at their destination.