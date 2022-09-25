CIA unveils model of Ayman al-Zawahiri’s safe house in revamped museum4 min read . Updated: 25 Sep 2022, 05:27 PM IST
Closed to the public, the museum chronicles agency’s highs and lows, including killing of al Qaeda leader in July
LANGLEY (VIRGINIA) : The Central Intelligence Agency’s newly refurbished museum tells the story of some daring spy schemes that were successful, others that worked only partially or for a while, and some flat-out failures. Its newest exhibit is from the first category.