CIA unveils model of Ayman al-Zawahiri’s safe house in revamped museum
Closed to the public, the museum chronicles agency’s highs and lows, including killing of al Qaeda leader in July
LANGLEY (VIRGINIA) :The Central Intelligence Agency’s newly refurbished museum tells the story of some daring spy schemes that were successful, others that worked only partially or for a while, and some flat-out failures. Its newest exhibit is from the first category.
The model of the Kabul safe house where the CIA located al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri and killed him on July 31 in a drone strike remained a secret until a few days ago, when it was declassified and took its place alongside spy cameras, expendable one-shot pistols and hundreds of other artifacts in the museum at the agency’s suburban Virginia headquarters.
The scale model, depicting a three-story structure with a balcony and surrounded by barbed-wire-topped walls, was used to brief President Biden on the planned operation. It was also critical in making the case that the agency could kill Zawahiri, the one-time deputy to al Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden, with two Hellfire missiles without collapsing the house and killing family members or others.
“This is literally the one" used in White House strategy sessions, CIA Museum Director Robert Byer said.
The museum, which isn’t open to the general public, is reopening after a nearly yearlong refurbishment coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the agency’s creation, which falls this month.
Not all of the agency’s exploits were as successful as the 21-year hunt for Zawahiri, who helped plan the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and a 2009 suicide attack in Afghanistan that killed seven CIA employees and contractors.
Among the more troubled efforts was the “Insectohopter," a sort of surveillance minidrone from the 1970s shaped like a dragonfly that was designed to follow a laser to its target. In practice, a mere 5 mph breeze was enough to blow it off course. Then there was the DEAR (DEnied ARea) pistol, an expendable, single-shot weapon given to CIA-backed forces, who were supposed to use it to accost and disarm an adversary with a larger gun. It wasn’t very effective, Mr. Byer conceded.
The museum chronicles both stunning successes and embarrassing revelations of the agency since its 1947 creation. It recruited invaluable Soviet agents during the Cold War and helped Afghan rebels oust the Taliban in 2001. But it also engaged in illegal domestic spying in the 1960s and 1970s, and came under severe criticism for a post-9/11 program of terrorist-suspect interrogations, approved by President George W. Bush, that was widely seen as involving torture.
The displays try to capture the entire history, said Mr. Byer, who took a small group of reporters on a two-hour tour on Saturday. The museum is open to serving CIA officers and the agency’s foreign partners, and also serves as a recruiting tool for prospective employees.
“This museum—a big part of it is for our officers, and for them to know the lessons of the past. For that reason, we can’t be sugarcoating our history," Mr. Byer said.
One display covers James Jesus Angleton, the CIA’s legendary molehunter from 1954 to 1974, whose obsessive pursuit of a supposed Soviet spy within the agency’s top ranks ruined careers and upended the CIA.
Under the heading “What Went Wrong?," another display examines the 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion, approved by President John F. Kennedy, in which CIA-supported Cuban exiles attempting to overthrow dictator Fidel Castro were quickly killed or captured. Many historians trace a direct line between that fiasco and the Soviet leadership’s decision to place nuclear missiles on Cuba, sparking the 1962 Cuban missile crisis.
A third exhibit is about “Curveball," the ironically code-named Iraqi defector who spun tales of leader Saddam Hussein having mobile biological-weapons labs in the run-up to the 2003 U.S. invasion. Despite repeated warnings from allied intelligence services about Curveball’s credibility, the CIA used his material in its assessment of Saddam’s weapons programs, helping justify Mr. Bush’s decision to invade.
Other artifacts run the gamut of the agency’s work: covers for a document binder and electronic tablet used to brief Mr. Biden on the latest intelligence; a black banner that once belonged to Abu Musab al Zarqawi, founder of the forerunner to Islamic State; and reminders of the 9/11 attacks. One display case holds a gym bag belonging to a female college student who died aboard hijacked Flight 93, which crashed near Shanksville, Pa. The student was supposed to be on a later flight, but got to the airport early and boarded the doomed one.
While the museum isn’t open to outsiders, Mr. Byer said some aspects of it will be shown on the CIA website, including the ceilings covered with dozens of messages encrypted in multiple forms of code. There also are plans for a virtual 3-D museum walk-through.
The director’s favorite exhibit falls in the “partial success" category.
In the early 1970s, the CIA funded construction of a massive ship, the Glomar Explorer, whose publicly stated goal was marine geology. Its real purpose was to retrieve a Soviet nuclear-armed submarine, the K-129, that had sunk in the Pacific Ocean and lay 3 miles below the surface.
Using an enormous mechanical jaw, the ship lifted a portion of the submarine off the seafloor. But as it was being hauled to the surface, a malfunction occurred and much—although not all—of the submarine section was lost.
“I think the mission was worth it," Mr. Byer said, adding it had led to other exploits. “Doors always open up other doors around here."