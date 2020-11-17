NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said cities should become more livable and sustainable with better amenities to migrant workers as the pandemic has exposed the vulnerability of these growth engines.

Modi also said India offered investment opportunities in urbanization, mobility and in setting up of sustainable facilities as rejuvenation of urban centres after the pandemic and building resilient systems for the future were vital.

“Cities are viable engines of growth. They hold the power to drive the much needed change. People often migrate to cities because cities give them work. But isn’t it time we also made sure cities work for the people? Covid 19 has given us a chance to accelerate our process to make our cities more livable for people," Modi said at the third annual Bloomberg new economy forum.

He said making cities more livable meant having better housing facilities, better work environment and short and efficient travel facilities. He said that sustainable cities should be the norm, not the exception.

Modi’s emphasis on making cities more livable comes in the backdrop of the return of migrant workers en mass from cities to their home states immediately after India went into a stringent lockdown in March as work opportunities dried up. The government responded with higher spending on rural jobs and a humanitarian package besides expediting work on the ‘one nation one ration card’ project. Experts have flagged a weak labour market may impact the recovery of economic growth.

“The pandemic has re-emphasised that our biggest resource, as societies and as businesses, is our people. The post-Covid world has to be built by nurturing this key and fundamental resource," Modi said.

He also said the government was on its way to deliver more than ten million houses to families in urban areas before the deadline of 2022. “We are on track to deliver close to 1000 kms of metro rail system in the country by 2022. Our Make in India push has led to development of tremendous indigenous capacity for production of transportation systems. It is going to help us push our sustainable transport goals in a big way," said the Prime Minister.

