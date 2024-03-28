CAA Act: Local pujari may issue ‘eligibility certificates’ for citizenship validation, says report
The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 rules allow local priests to issue eligibility certificates for applicants' religion, facilitating faster Indian citizenship for persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.
Less than a month before the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Government notified the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019.
