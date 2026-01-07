Civic Polls: BJP allies with Congress, AIMIM in Maharashtra; CM Fadnavis rejects tie-ups, warns of action

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has entered into post-poll alliances with its rivals, the Congress and the AIMIM, in some municipal councils in Maharashtra, even as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday rejected the tie-ups and warned of action against party leaders involved.

In Thane's Ambernath municipal council, the BJP and Congress joined hands to keep out Shiv Sena in its traditional stronghold, which falls under party MP Eknath Shinde's Kalyan Lok Sabha seat, Times of India reported.

BJP-Congress Alliance Shrikant is the son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (Shinde) chief Eknath Shinde.

Shinde Sena won the highest number of seats - 27, four shy of the majority in the 60-member House - in the 20 December civic polls. The BJP won 14 seats, while the Congress won 12. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP won four seats, while two independents were also elected.

Consequently, the BJP formed a post-poll alliance with the Congress, its staunch rival, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) under the banner of 'Ambernath Vikas Aghadi' to lead the Ambernath Municipal Council, sidelining its ally, the Shiv Sena.

The three parties have come together, claiming that the move is aimed at “saving the town” and ensuring stable administration. The Shiv Sena, however, slammed the move, calling it “unethical and opportunistic”.

With the support of one independent, the three-party coalition’s strength has risen to 32 councillors, crossing the majority mark of 30. The election for the vice-president is due shortly.

Not approved by leadership: Fadnavis Chief Minister Fadnavis, however, said that such arrangements had not been approved by the party's senior leadership and violated organisational discipline.

“I am making it very clear that any alliance with the Congress or the AIMIM will not be accepted. If any local leader has taken such a decision on their own, it is wrong in terms of discipline, and action will be taken,” Fadnavis told a news channel, adding that instructions had already been issued to undo such alliances.

The BJP, Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena are allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (Mahayuti) government in the state.

Frilvilous BJP Behaviour Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, however, said, “What happened in Akot and Ambernath shows frivolous behaviour of the BJP. The party can forge an alliance with anyone to grab power.”

Sena MLA Dr Balaji Kinikar called it a betrayal of "coalition dharma" and contrary to the BJP's national slogan of a “Congress-mukt Bharat”.

CM Fadnavis asserted that such alliances would not be acceptable under any circumstances and said action would be initiated against local leaders who defied party directions.

BJP-AIMIM Tie-Up in Akot The BJP also struck a similar alliance with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and several other parties in the Akot Municipal Council in Akola district.

In Akot, the BJP formed the ‘Akot Vikas Manch’ with the AIMIM, besides support from the Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT), Shinde's Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar's NCP, Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and the Prahar Janshakti Party led by Bachchu Kadu.

The BJP won 11 seats in the 35-member council, with two seats pending election, and the AIMIM secured five seats. With the support of various other parties, the alliance's strength stands at 25.

BJP's Maya Dhule was elected mayor, defeating AIMIM's Firozabi Sikandar Rana. Ravi Thakur of the BJP was appointed group leader, with all allies bound by the party whip.

The alliance was formally registered with the Akola district administration on Wednesday, ahead of the deputy mayor and committee elections scheduled for 13 January.

The Congress, with six seats, and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, with two, remained in the Opposition.