CJP Protests: ‘New generation asks questions,’ says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat - 'We've to explain reasoning to them'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that the younger generation today is more inclined to ask questions and stressed the need to explain the reasoning behind things while maintaining affection, communication and meaningful engagement with them.

Bhagwat made the remarks while addressing the concluding session of the Vishwa Mangalya Sabha's National Enlightenment Meeting on "Contemporary Motherhood" at the Ambedkar International Centre on Friday in the national capital.

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Speaking at the event, Bhagwat said that unlike the earlier era of obedience, the new generation seeks explanations and understanding. He emphasised that elders need to give the younger generation affection and spend time with them to build stronger bonds and better understanding.

"When we were young, it was an era of obedience. That's not the case anymore. The new generation asks questions. We have to explain the reasoning to them. We need to give them a lot of affection. We need to spend time with them. We need to communicate with them. Nowadays, conversation has stopped even within families," the RSS chief added.

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Bhagwat's remarks came amid the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led movement, which has grown into one of India's largest youth-led protests in recent years, prompting the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government to engage with demonstrators and promise action on their demands.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), headed by Bhagwat, is the ideological parent organisation of the BJP.

The protest at Jantar Mantar began on 20 June. The government has had two rounds of talks with CJP representatives. The protesters are demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, India's education minister, over NEET paper leaks.

Also Read | CJP protest: What is Public Examinations Act to be amended by govt

On Friday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared another video, thanking young people for responding to an earlier post and offering what he described as positive suggestions. On Thursday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi release a self-recorded, FaceTime-style video, promising strict action against those responsible for examination paper leaks.

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‘Misconceptions surrounding Indian culture’ At the Delhi event, Bhagwat also cautioned against what he described as misconceptions surrounding Indian culture and traditions, asserting that India's civilisational foundations remain strong and enduring. He said society should move forward with confidence in its cultural heritage, knowledge systems and history.

Highlighting the Indian worldview, he said unity amid diversity forms the essence of Indian culture and urged society to strengthen family values and social institutions instead of adopting lifestyles without reflection.

Also Read | Delhi Police presses attempt to murder charges against CJP protestors: Report

The two-day National Enlightenment Meeting, held on July 23 and 24 under the theme "Nation Building through Motherhood," brought together around 280 women from across the country to deliberate on contemporary motherhood, changing social realities and the role of mothers in preserving India's family system.

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The new generation asks questions. We have to explain the reasoning to them.

The concluding session was attended by more than 900 women leaders and distinguished participants, while between 2,000 and 2,500 women had registered for the dialogue on the theme.

(With ANI inputs)