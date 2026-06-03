CJP ‘open to dialogue’ with govt, opposition; calls CBSE transfers ‘eyewash,’ demands accountability

As the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) prepares for a protest in Delhi, the party said it is open to dialogue with both the government and the Opposition on its demands.

The CJP is demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET and CBSE fiasco, and has called the transfer of CBSE chairperson Rahul Singh and secretary Himanshu Gupta an “eyewash”.

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Addressing their first press conference, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das, an independent journalist, said, “We are ready to have a dialogue with everybody, be it those in power or the Opposition.”

He also appealed to young people from across the country to participate in the proposed protest on June 6. “We have given an open call. Anybody can join us without a party banner.”

Das said the party is “demanding accountability in the system” — “We have been demanding the resignation of the education minister, but no action has been taken against him till date. The transfers are being projected as action. It's not. There's a rot in the system.”

Also Read | Haryana lawyer approaches EC to register CJP as political party

‘Dipke could be arrested’ On May 22, the Delhi High Court issued Das a notice alongside AAP leader Gopal Rai on a plea seeking contempt proceedings against them over an alleged "orchestrated social media campaign" against Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who recently withdrew from hearing the Delhi excise case.

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Das said upon landing in Delhi at 8 AM on June 6, Dipke, who is pursuing higher education in the US, will head to Delhi's Parliament Street Police Station to seek permission for the proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

Dipke, who served as a core member of AAP's social media team in the past, has announced that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk will also join him at the protest.

Referring to the possibility of police action against Dipke upon his return, another CJP spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya, described by the party as a political researcher, author and filmmaker, said, "If Sonam Wangchuk could be arrested, Dipke could be arrested as well. If he's arrested, more people will rally behind us."

Responding to questions on the venue for the proposed protest, CJP functionary Ashutosh Ranka said the organisers were hopeful of receiving permission from the authorities.

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"Jantar Mantar has historically been a site for peaceful dissent. We are confident that police will give us permission," he said.

Asked what would happen if Pradhan stepped down, fulfilling one of the movement's principal demands, Ranka said, “This is a fast-evolving situation. If Pradhan resigns in the next two days, we will update you about our position.”

‘Past affiliations not important’ Responding to questions about CJP's alleged links with the AAP, Ranka said, "Our past affiliations are not important. This fight is bigger than that. CJP is bigger than an individual or any organisation."

Ranka, an alumnus of IIT Kanpur and the London School of Economics, previously worked with global consulting firm McKinsey & Company in London. He has also been appointed a spokesperson for the CJP.

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Dahiya said the movement reflected growing dissatisfaction among young people with the political system.

"The way this movement has captured the imagination shows that an entire generation is dissatisfied with the state of affairs," he said.

(With agency inputs)

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