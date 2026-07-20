CJP protest echoes in Parliament as Kharge condemns police 'lathi charge'; Houses adjourned amid uproar

The Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned twice on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday following sloganeering by opposition members over various issues, including NEET paper leak and alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple. The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned amid the protest by oppostion leaders.

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Following obituary references, the Lok Sabha took up the Question Hour. However, opposition members started raising slogans. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged the members to let the House run and said it would set a bad precedent if the House won’t run on the first day of the session. As protests continued, Birla adjourned the session till 12 noon. The house was later adjourned againt amid ruckus by opposition.

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The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Monday after Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of the alleged NEET paper leak and ongoing student protests on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

After the House assembled, Kharge sought to raise the issue, saying it concerned the future of lakhs of students and referring to the ongoing protests by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

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"You have allowed me to present my views regarding this paper leak and the NEET examination scandal. This is a matter concerning students; I am speaking about the futures of lakhs of children. Thousands of students have gathered at Jantar Mantar for this cause. A lathi-charge has taken place there. The government is trying to use force, suppress voices, and drive them away," he said in the House.

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Following his remarks, Rajya Sabha Speaker CP Radhakrishnan adjourned the House till 12 noon. Later the house was adjourned again as it met at 12 noon.

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The adjournment came amid Opposition demands for a discussion on the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the student protests.

Several Opposition leaders had demanded that the government allow discussions on the NEET controversy.

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Delhi Police on Monday rejected reports circulating on social media alleging the use of force against protesters at Jantar Mantar.

In a statement posted on X, Delhi Police said, "Some segments from the media have mentioned sporadic use of violence/detentions at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police. It is informed that no such incident has taken place and the protest is being handled professionally."

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You have allowed me to present my views regarding this paper leak and the NEET examination scandal. This is a matter concerning students; I am speaking about the futures of lakhs of children.

The police appealed to the public "not to fall prey to any rumour/misgivings" and said elaborate security arrangements had been put in place in view of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.