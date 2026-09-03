CJP vs CJP-D: Why activist Manish Brahmbhatt launched Cockroach Janata Party Democratic? 'Don’t make it Kejriwal’s team’

Activist Manish Brahmbhatt announced the launch of the Cockroach Janta Party-Democratic (CJP-D) on Thursday, September 3. Targeting the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) that led the NEET protest at Jantar Mantar in June-July, Brahmbhatt urged volunteers to create a truly democratic and transparent national team rather than forming “Kejriwal’s team.”

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Manish Brahmbhatt said on Thursday, "Today, we are launching the 'Cockroach Janata Party Democratic'... Why did we have to do this? The movement (CJP) belonged to the nation; it succeeded because people poured their blood and sweat into it."

Brahmbhatt said the platform would provide people with multiple ways to join, including social media, WhatsApp and a missed-call facility.

He said, according to PTI, that the organisation, CJP-D, would focus on transparency and accountability and claimed that important decisions would be taken through a democratic process involving its members.

"Anyone who wants to join the Cockroach Janta Party Democratic and supports transparency, accountability and believes that accountability should apply to the team as well, not just the government and agrees that through a democratic process, a national team should be formed to make all decisions, they can join," he was quoted as saying.

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The Cockroach Janta Party - Democractic reportedly identifies itself as a faction of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) that was behind the student protests in Delhi .

The CJP, which began as a satirical online party protesting Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's "cockroach" remark, gained momentum within days, becoming a full-fledged movement seeking reforms in the education system.

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The mass protest at Jantar Mantar, led by the CJP and also called the 'GenZ protest,' led to the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

Launching CJP-D on Thursday, Brahmbhatt claimed that the CJP "has now become 'Team Kejriwal' because [CJP founder] Abhijit Dipke and the others formed a 12-member team while sitting in the comfort of their homes."

Why did Manish Brahmbhatt slam CJP? Brahmbhatt alleged that after the movement succeeded, “it was sold out and politicised.”

Manish Brahmbhatt explained on Thursday, "After the movement's success, not a single volunteer or protester was invited or consulted for their opinion. Nor were the people connected via social media or Instagram asked about the necessary criteria; instead, they formed the team by including eight people associated with the Aam Aadmi Party, along with a female friend and college friends."

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Brahmbhatt said, "We wanted this [CJP] to be a national team — one that included five people from every state, specifically selecting protesters and volunteers from those regions. We had expressed a desire that the selection process should not be dictated by a 'high command' or an arbitrary authority figure; however, they rejected this wish and formed the team in an arbitrary manner."

"The idea behind forming this team also originated with Arvind Kejriwal, as he has been deceitful from the very beginning. When the Anna movement began, he exploited Anna...," Brahmbhatt added.

"Our only objective is that we requested them lovingly, tried to explain in every way, that this is the country's movement, the country has awakened. Understand this contribution to the country and try to form the country's team in a democratic way, form your own team, don't make it Kejriwal's team," he said.

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According to PTI, Brahmbhatt alleged that during a volunteers' meeting in Delhi, participants' mobile phones were confiscated, claiming they were told this was to prevent proceedings from being recorded.

He said such actions were inconsistent with the transparency he expected from a movement that sought to challenge established political systems.

Agenda Founder of Cockroach Janta Party-Democratic Manish Brahmbhatt also referred to earlier campaigns against corruption and said his group had supported issues rather than any particular political party.

He alleged that the new platform would instead seek to raise questions against corruption and what he described as a "gutter system", irrespective of which political party or government was involved.

"Their [CJP] agenda is only to defeat one party. They have no intention to speak for the people, fight, or raise their voice against a corrupt system or a gutter system, no matter which party or state it is. That is why today we are establishing the Cockroach Janta Party Democratic," Brahmbhatt said.

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He said the organisation would identify its national team through a democratic process and promised transparency in decision-making.

"Every decision of ours will be taken with transparency, in a democratic manner, taking everyone's opinion. This is our promise to everyone and to the country," Brahmbhatt said.

He urged citizens and volunteers to join the initiative through its announced social media platforms, WhatsApp and missed-call facility.

(With inputs from PTI)

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in