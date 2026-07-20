CJP march to Parliament meets barricades, tear gas and BJP assurance of talks

Chaos gripped the national capital on Monday as students poured onto the streets for the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) march towards Parliament, with several confrontations breaking out between protesters and the police in central Delhi.

Intermittent showers across parts of the city only added to the disorder, turning barricaded roads into scenes of confusion and gridlock.

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The turbulence was not confined to the streets.

Inside Parliament, the opening day of the Monsoon Session unfolded amid equally dramatic scenes. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha – the two houses – witnessed multiple disruptions as Opposition Members of Parliament protested over the alleged NEET paper leak and the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Mandir, among other issues.

In Rajya Sabha, Congress president and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of the alleged NEET paper leak and ongoing student protests on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. After the House assembled, Kharge sought to raise the issue, saying it concerned the future of lakhs of students and referring to the ongoing protests by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

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"Thousands of students have gathered at Jantar Mantar for this cause. A lathi-charge has taken place there. The government is trying to use force, suppress voices, and drive them away," he said in the House before it was adjourned.

The CJP Protest to Parliament The Cockroach Janta Party, a fledgling outfit born out of an online campaign, had called for a protest march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament to press for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leaks and other exam irregularities. The CJP had started its protest at Jantar Mantar on 20 June.

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New Delhi, India - July 20, 2026: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters during a protest march,CJP's proposed "Chalo Sansad" march and they are demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at Janpath in New Delhi, India, on Monday, July 20, 2026. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

The Monday’s march call had the support of many opposition party leaders and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has joined the CJP on hunger strike on 28 June. Wangchuk was moved by Delhi police in plain clothes to Safdarjung hospital in South Delhi. The march was scheduled to begin at 9 am. Amid heavy police deployment, protesters could not move beyond Jantar Mantar till at least 11 am.

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By the time, CJP leaders said the government reached out to them. Two of them, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka said they were meeting JP Nadda, the Union Health Minister at his residence.

In the meantime, Dipke, who was on fast, consumed juice to end it. Before him, three AISA students also broke their fast upon request from civil society groups, actors Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj and RJD leader Manoj Jha’s presence. Dipke had been fasting for three days. The three students, affiliated with AISA, had been on fast since 28 June, when Wangchuk began his hunger strike.

As dialogue between CJP and government conversation started building up, reports emerged of students, the elderly and protestors holding placards in thousands assembling for the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Chalo Sansad' protest.

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By daybreak, central Delhi had turned into a sea of people, with protesters carrying flags and placards marching in groups and raising slogans as they moved through the roads leading towards Parliament.

Many carried backpacks after travelling overnight by train and bus, while others walked with umbrellas as rain lashed the city, news agencies reported. Around them, police in riot gear lined the roads, buses stood ready to detain protesters and long rows of barricades blocked every route leading to Parliament.

As protesters moved towards Parliament, Delhi Police stopped them at several points using multiple layers of barricades. But, defying canes and teargas shells, thousands of CJP supporters marched towards Parliament on Monday to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over paper leaks.

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Entry and exit gates of at least five metro stations were closed due to protests.

Dramatic visuals outsude Parliament showed security officers closing gates and taking defensive positions as CJP supporters clashed with Delhi Police and paramilitary forces at several points between Jantar Mantar and Parliament. Multiple reports of injuries to both protesters and security personnel are coming in. Mobile internet in the area around Jantar Mantar and Parliament has been blocked.

Tear-gas and lathi charge Police fired tear-gas and resorted to lathi-charge near Parliament Street, Patel Chowk, Rail Bhawan and other areas after the protesters attempted to push through the barricades. Both police personnel and protesters were injured during the clashes.

New Delhi, Jun 20 (ANI): Security personnel carry out Lathi charge on protestors during their protest march towards Parliament called by Cockroach Janta Party demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET exam irregularities, near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/Amit)

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Even after being pushed back, protesters regrouped, waited near barricades and tried again to move ahead. Some climbed over barricades while others sat on the roads raising slogans despite the rain and repeated police action.

Samajwadi Party, led by Akhilesh Yadav, said its MP Dimple Yadav was detained during the protest. Dimple is also Akhilesh’s wife. Videos showed her taking part in the protest. At one point in time, CJP said Dipke was picked up by police. A few moments later, CJP clarified he was not detained.

What Delhi Police said? Delhi police denied reports of lathi charge on protesters. With groups of protesters led by CJP involved in a stand-off at many places near Parliament, Delhi Police on Monday appealed to them to maintain peace, exercise restraint and cooperate with security personnel in maintaining law and order.

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In a post on X, Delhi Police urged participants to conduct themselves peacefully and refrain from any unlawful or violent activities during the protests.

"Delhi Police appeals to all protesters to maintain peace, exercise restraint and cooperate with the police in ensuring peace and public order.

Police also said it has taken cognisance of a viral drone video purportedly showing protesters gathered at Parliament Street and has launched an investigation into the alleged unauthorised drone operation.

"The authenticity of the footage and the circumstances surrounding the drone operation are being verified. For this violation of applicable laws and drone regulations, appropriate legal action will be taken," Delhi Police said in a statement.

Police had deployed additional personnel, including paramilitary forces, at key locations and erected multilayer barricades to regulate movement and prevent any breach of law and order.

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Senior police were monitoring the security arrangements on the ground, while personnel in uniform and plain clothes have been deployed at strategic locations, officials said.

Police had intensified vehicle checking at several entry points to the national capital and around important installations as part of preventive measures, another officer said.

More than 50 police personnel were injured during clashes with CJP protesters in New Delhi district on Sunday, prompting a massive security response, according to police sources, quoted by news agencies.

The injured personnel were shifted to hospitals for treatment, while police brought the situation under control after the violence.

Nadda shares details about the meeting Towards the evening, Union minister JP Nadda on Monday said members of the CJP had approached the BJP-led NDA government for talks for the first time and he urged them to call off their sit-in after discussions concluded.

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“This morning, for the first time, a proposal came from the protesters to hold talks with the government, and our discussions have been ongoing since 11:50 AM,” Nadda wrote.

Describing the meeting as cordial, Nadda said the government held detailed discussions with the CJP delegation, which also submitted a written petition. "The meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere. An initial verbal discussion was held in detail with their delegation, and they submitted a written petition to me around 4 PM," he said.

**EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image posted on July 20, 2026, Union Minister JP Nadda, left, meets Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka amid an ongoing protest by CJP over the alleged NEET paper leak, in New Delhi. (@SauravDassss/X via PTI Photo)(PTI07_20_2026_000684B)

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Earlier, the CJP said Nadda has assured them that he would hold internal talks and has requested some time to align with the government leadership on the CJP's demands, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.

By 6 pm, it was confirmed that police has vacated the Jantar Mantar protest site. CJP said Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Gitanjali( Sonam sir’s wife ) are still continuing the sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar.

Sonam Wangchuk to continue fast “They are right now in front of Kerala House. This peaceful protest is not ending,” CJP said in a post on X sharing pictures of crowds assembled outside Kerala house, a few meters from Jantar Mantar.

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I will continue my fast... until the youth leaders are allowed to meet the Parliamentarians.

From the hospital, Sonam said he is not ending his fast after witnessing the ‘brutality’ with which the protesting students were dealt with.

"I will continue my fast (day 23). Seeing the brutality with which peacefully protesting youth are being dealt with, I have decided to continue my fast until the youth leaders are allowed to meet the Parliamentarians at the Sansad Bhawan or I am allowed to meet them here at the hospital," Wangchuk said in the handwritten note shared on social media.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.