Clashes erupt between West Bengal Police, BJP workers during 'March to Nabanna'

Kolkata: Clashes broke out between the West Bengal Police and BJP workers as the saffron party activists tried to break through barricades during their march towards state secretariat Nabanna today, police said.

Thousands of BJP workers from Kolkata and Howrah began marching towards Nabanna to protest the "worsening" law and order in the state.

Police personnel resorted to lathi-charge and used tear gas and water cannons on the BJP workers. They also resorted to baton-charge in Hastings area in Kolkata.

#WATCH Howrah: BJP workers try to break police barricade put in place to stop the Party's 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation against the alleged killing of party workers in the state; police use tear gas to bring the situation under control.#WestBengal pic.twitter.com/ChQdi0NYXj — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2020

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in the state denied permission to the programme citing the Pandemic Act and stating that democratic rallies within "permissible parameters" of only 100 participants will be allowed.

Addressing a press conference around 11 pm at the BJP office in Kolkata, newly appointed BJYM president Tejasvi Surya said, "Mamata didi has got afraid. I have learnt that she has closed the CMO. This is the sign of a real 'paribartan' (change) in Bengal and this is being led by the patriotic youth of the state and the rest of the country is with them."

He said that the state government is citing the COVID-19 situation to deny permission for the BJYM march, but the Trinamool Congress supremo had herself led a rally against the farm bills a couple of days ago.

"Are there one set of rules for the TMC and another for other parties?" he asked.

"Mamata ji is a living example of what a Fascist government looks like," Surya said, adding that he has come to participate in the first protest rally after being appointed the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

On the closure of Nabanna for two days, he claimed that the state secretariat has been closed in all practical terms since Mamata Banerjee took over as chief minister.

On October 2, after his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, and National party president JP Nadda in Delhi, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh had told ANI that the state unit of the party will organise a huge protest on October 8 regarding the corrupt and goon politics of the West Bengal government.

